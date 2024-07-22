SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 6

Episodes
S7 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love
Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.
S7 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job
Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.
S7 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains
SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.
S7 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand
SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.
S7 Ep. 7 - The Curse Of Bikini Bottom/squidward In Clarinetland
SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts. Later, Squidward and SpongeBob have to share a locker.
S7 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs
SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.
S7 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary
Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.