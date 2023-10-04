SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary

Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.

22 mins

22 mins

S7 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer

Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 1 - Tentacle-Vision/i Heart Dancing

Squidward becomes the star of his own TV show and Squidward tries to sabotage SpongeBob's big dance audition.

Season 7