SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 26

Episodes
S7 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry
Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.
S7 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid
A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward’s best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.
S7 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa
Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.
S7 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove
SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.
S7 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack
Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.
S7 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens"/shellback Shenanigans
SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.
S7 Ep. 20 - The Abrasive Side/earworm
SpongeBob can never say "no" to anyone, so he orders a product called the "abrasive side". Meanwhile, SpongeBob gets a song stuck in his head.