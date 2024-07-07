SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 25
G | Kids

A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward's best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry

Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.

22 mins

23 mins

S7 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa

Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove

SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack

Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens"/shellback Shenanigans

SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 20 - The Abrasive Side/earworm

SpongeBob can never say "no" to anyone, so he orders a product called the "abrasive side". Meanwhile, SpongeBob gets a song stuck in his head.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 19 - Buried In Time/enchanted Tiki Dreams

SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward are accidentally locked in Bikini Bottom's first time capsule. SpongeBob and Patrick build a dream world for Squidward.

Season 7