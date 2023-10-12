SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 16

Episodes
S7 Ep. 17 - The Great Patty Caper
SpongeBob, Patrick and Plankton solve a mystery on a runaway train.
S7 Ep. 16 - Trench Billies/sponge-Cano!
SpongeBob and Patrick fall into a cavern where frightful Trenchbillies keep them hostage. Squidward's complaints trigger a volcanic eruption.
S7 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Hex/the Main Drain
Madame Hagfish puts a hex on the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick search for a legendary drain on the ocean floor.
S7 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle
A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.
S7 Ep. 13 - Gramma's Secret Recipe/the Cent Of Money
Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.
S7 Ep. 12 - The Play's The Thing/rodeo Daze
Mr. Krab opens a Dinner Theater at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob takes his pals to Texas to see Sandy in a squirrel rodeo.
S7 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love
Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.