SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 16

S7 Ep. 16 - Trench Billies/sponge-Cano!
SpongeBob and Patrick fall into a cavern where frightful Trenchbillies keep them hostage. Squidward's complaints trigger a volcanic eruption.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 17 - The Great Patty Caper

SpongeBob, Patrick and Plankton solve a mystery on a runaway train.

23 mins

23 mins

S7 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Hex/the Main Drain

Madame Hagfish puts a hex on the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick search for a legendary drain on the ocean floor.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle

A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 13 - Gramma's Secret Recipe/the Cent Of Money

Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 12 - The Play's The Thing/rodeo Daze

Mr. Krab opens a Dinner Theater at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob takes his pals to Texas to see Sandy in a squirrel rodeo.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love

Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job

Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

Season 7