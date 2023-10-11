SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 15

SpongeBob SquarePants

Madame Hagfish puts a hex on the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick search for a legendary drain on the ocean floor.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Hex/the Main Drain

23 mins

S7 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle

A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 13 - Gramma's Secret Recipe/the Cent Of Money

Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 12 - The Play's The Thing/rodeo Daze

Mr. Krab opens a Dinner Theater at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob takes his pals to Texas to see Sandy in a squirrel rodeo.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love

Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job

Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains

SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand

SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.

