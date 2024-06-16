SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 12 - The Play's The Thing/rodeo Daze

Mr. Krab opens a Dinner Theater at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob takes his pals to Texas to see Sandy in a squirrel rodeo.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love

Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job

Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains

SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand

SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 7 - The Curse Of Bikini Bottom/squidward In Clarinetland

SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts. Later, Squidward and SpongeBob have to share a locker.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs

SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary

Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.

