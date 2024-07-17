SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 3
G | Kids

22 mins

S7 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer

Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry

Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.

22 mins

S7 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid

A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward's best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa

Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove

SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack

Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.

23 mins

S7 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens"/shellback Shenanigans

SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.

Season 7