SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 21

Episodes
S7 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove
SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.
S7 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack
Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.
S7 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens"/shellback Shenanigans
SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.
S7 Ep. 20 - The Abrasive Side/earworm
SpongeBob can never say "no" to anyone, so he orders a product called the "abrasive side". Meanwhile, SpongeBob gets a song stuck in his head.
S7 Ep. 19 - Buried In Time/enchanted Tiki Dreams
SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward are accidentally locked in Bikini Bottom's first time capsule. SpongeBob and Patrick build a dream world for Squidward.
S7 Ep. 18 - That Sinking Feeling/karate Star
SpongeBob and Patrick dig a tunnel between their two houses and drive Squidward nuts. Pat learns just enough karate to wreak havoc in Bikini Bottom.
S7 Ep. 17 - The Great Patty Caper
SpongeBob, Patrick and Plankton solve a mystery on a runaway train.