SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 2

Episodes
S7 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer
Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.
S7 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry
Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.
S7 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid
A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward's best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.
S7 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa
Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.
S7 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove
SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.
S7 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack
Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.
S7 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens"/shellback Shenanigans
SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.