SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 14

Episodes
S7 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Hex/the Main Drain
Madame Hagfish puts a hex on the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick search for a legendary drain on the ocean floor.
S7 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle
A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.
S7 Ep. 13 - Gramma's Secret Recipe/the Cent Of Money
Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.
S7 Ep. 12 - The Play's The Thing/rodeo Daze
Mr. Krab opens a Dinner Theater at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob takes his pals to Texas to see Sandy in a squirrel rodeo.
S7 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love
Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.
S7 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job
Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.
S7 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains
SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.