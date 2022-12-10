SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 7

Episodes
S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns
Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.
S6 Ep. 7 - The Curse Of Bikini Bottom/squidward In Clarinetland
SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts. Later, Squidward and SpongeBob have to share a locker.
S6 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs
SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.
S6 Ep. 24 - Truth Or Square Part 2
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.
S6 Ep. 23 - Truth Or Square
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.
S6 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary
Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.
S6 Ep. 4 - Greasy Buffoons/ Model Sponge
Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.