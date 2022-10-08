SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 7

Episodes
S6 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand
SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.
S6 Ep. 7 - The Curse Of Bikini Bottom/squidward In Clarinetland
SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts. Later, Squidward and SpongeBob have to share a locker.
S6 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs
SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.
S6 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary
Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.
S6 Ep. 4 - Greasy Buffoons/ Model Sponge
Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.
S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job
Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.
S6 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer
Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.