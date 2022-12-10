SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 6
SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.

S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton

King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.

S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns

Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.

S6 Ep. 7 - The Curse Of Bikini Bottom/squidward In Clarinetland

SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts. Later, Squidward and SpongeBob have to share a locker.

S6 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs

S6 Ep. 24 - Truth Or Square Part 2

It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.

S6 Ep. 23 - Truth Or Square

It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.

S6 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary

Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.

S6 Ep. 4 - Greasy Buffoons/ Model Sponge

Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.

Season 6