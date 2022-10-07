SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 6

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary

Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Greasy Buffoons/ Model Sponge

Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer

Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 1 - Tentacle-Vision/i Heart Dancing

Squidward becomes the star of his own TV show and Squidward tries to sabotage SpongeBob's big dance audition.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton

King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns

Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.

Season 6