SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - The Abrasive Side/earworm

SpongeBob can never say "no" to anyone, so he orders a product called the "abrasive side". Meanwhile, SpongeBob gets a song stuck in his head.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Buried In Time/enchanted Tiki Dreams

SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward are accidentally locked in Bikini Bottom's first time capsule. SpongeBob and Patrick build a dream world for Squidward.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - That Sinking Feeling/karate Star

SpongeBob and Patrick dig a tunnel between their two houses and drive Squidward nuts. Pat learns just enough karate to wreak havoc in Bikini Bottom.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - The Great Patty Caper

SpongeBob, Patrick and Plankton solve a mystery on a runaway train.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 16 - Trench Billies/sponge-Cano!

SpongeBob and Patrick fall into a cavern where frightful Trenchbillies keep them hostage. Squidward's complaints trigger a volcanic eruption.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Hex/the Main Drain

Madame Hagfish puts a hex on the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick search for a legendary drain on the ocean floor.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle

A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 13 - Gramma's Secret Recipe/the Cent Of Money

Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.

Season 6