SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 3

Episodes
S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked
A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.
S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job
Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.
S6 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer
Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.
S6 Ep. 20 - No Hat For Pat / Toy Store Of Doom
Patrick is sick of all of his friends not being able to play with him because they have to put on their Krusty Krab hats and go to work. A new toy store has opened up in Bikini Bottom!
S6 Ep. 19 - Gullible Pants / Overbooked
SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.
S6 Ep. 1 - Tentacle-Vision/i Heart Dancing
Squidward becomes the star of his own TV show and Squidward tries to sabotage SpongeBob's big dance audition.
S6 Ep. 7 - Giant Squidward / No Nose Knows
Squidward gets spritzed with plant growth spray, he becomes monstrously huge. When Patrick realises that he is the only one out of his friends without a nose, he decides he needs to get a nose too.