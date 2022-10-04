SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 3

SpongeBob SquarePants

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job

S6 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer

Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.

S6 Ep. 1 - Tentacle-Vision/i Heart Dancing

Squidward becomes the star of his own TV show and Squidward tries to sabotage SpongeBob's big dance audition.

S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton

King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.

S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns

Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.

S6 Ep. 24 - Truth Or Square Part 2

It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.

S6 Ep. 23 - Truth Or Square

It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.

S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary

Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.

Season 6