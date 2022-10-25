SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 26
S6 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry

Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.

S6 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid

A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward's best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.

S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice

When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.

S6 Ep. 1 - House Fancy / Krabby Road

When Squidward sees Squilliam on a TV show about fancy homes, Squidward becomes infuriated and tries to outdo him. Later, SpongeBob mistakenly thinks that Plankton is starting a band.

S6 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa

Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.

S6 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove

SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.

S6 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack

Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.

S6 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens?/shellback Shenanigans

SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.

Season 6