SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 21

Episodes
S6 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens?/shellback Shenanigans
SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.
S6 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove
SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.
S6 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack
Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa
Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.
S6 Ep. 20 - The Abrasive Side/earworm
SpongeBob can never say "no" to anyone, so he orders a product called the "abrasive side". Meanwhile, SpongeBob gets a song stuck in his head.
S6 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Hex/the Main Drain
Madame Hagfish puts a hex on the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick search for a legendary drain on the ocean floor.
S6 Ep. 19 - Buried In Time/enchanted Tiki Dreams
SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward are accidentally locked in Bikini Bottom's first time capsule. SpongeBob and Patrick build a dream world for Squidward.