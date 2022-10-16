SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 18

Episodes
S6 Ep. 19 - Buried In Time/enchanted Tiki Dreams
SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward are accidentally locked in Bikini Bottom's first time capsule. SpongeBob and Patrick build a dream world for Squidward.
S6 Ep. 18 - That Sinking Feeling/karate Star
SpongeBob and Patrick dig a tunnel between their two houses and drive Squidward nuts. Pat learns just enough karate to wreak havoc in Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 17 - The Great Patty Caper
SpongeBob, Patrick and Plankton solve a mystery on a runaway train.
S6 Ep. 16 - Trench Billies/sponge-Cano!
SpongeBob and Patrick fall into a cavern where frightful Trenchbillies keep them hostage. Squidward's complaints trigger a volcanic eruption.
S6 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Hex/the Main Drain
Madame Hagfish puts a hex on the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick search for a legendary drain on the ocean floor.
S6 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle
A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.
S6 Ep. 13 - Gramma's Secret Recipe/the Cent Of Money
Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.