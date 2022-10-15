SpongeBob SquarePants

S7 Ep. 17
SpongeBob, Patrick and Plankton solve a mystery on a runaway train.

S6 Ep. 17 - The Great Patty Caper

S6 Ep. 16 - Trench Billies/sponge-Cano!

SpongeBob and Patrick fall into a cavern where frightful Trenchbillies keep them hostage. Squidward's complaints trigger a volcanic eruption.

S6 Ep. 15 - The Curse Of The Hex/the Main Drain

Madame Hagfish puts a hex on the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob and Patrick search for a legendary drain on the ocean floor.

S6 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle

A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.

S6 Ep. 13 - Gramma's Secret Recipe/the Cent Of Money

Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.

S6 Ep. 12 - The Play's The Thing/rodeo Daze

Mr. Krab opens a Dinner Theater at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob takes his pals to Texas to see Sandy in a squirrel rodeo.

S6 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job

Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

S6 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains

SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.

Season 6