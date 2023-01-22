SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 14
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle

A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 1 - House Fancy / Krabby Road

When Squidward sees Squilliam on a TV show about fancy homes, Squidward becomes infuriated and tries to outdo him. Later, SpongeBob mistakenly thinks that Plankton is starting a band.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens?/shellback Shenanigans

SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove

SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack

Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa

Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - The Abrasive Side/earworm

SpongeBob can never say "no" to anyone, so he orders a product called the "abrasive side". Meanwhile, SpongeBob gets a song stuck in his head.

Season 6