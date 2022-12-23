SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 13
Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.

S6 Ep. 13 - Gramma's Secret Recipe/the Cent Of Money

Plankton disguises himself as SpongeBob's grandmother. Mr. Krabs uses Gary to find spare change.

S6 Ep. 12 - The Play's The Thing/rodeo Daze

Mr. Krab opens a Dinner Theater at the Krusty Krab. SpongeBob takes his pals to Texas to see Sandy in a squirrel rodeo.

S6 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love

Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.

S6 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job

Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

S6 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains

SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.

S6 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand

SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.

S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'

There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.

S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card

Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn't the one who's going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.

Season 6