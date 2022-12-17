SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 11

Episodes
S6 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love
Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.
S6 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job
Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.
S6 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains
SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.
S6 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand
SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.
S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'
There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.
S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card
Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn't the one who's going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.
S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton
King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.