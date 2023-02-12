SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 10

Episodes
S6 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job
Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.
S6 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains
SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.
S6 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand
SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.
S6 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs
SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.
S6 Ep. 4 - Greasy Buffoons/ Model Sponge
Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.
S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job
Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.
S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone
When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!