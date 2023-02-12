SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 10
Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains

SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand

SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs

SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Greasy Buffoons/ Model Sponge

Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone

When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony

Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.

Season 6