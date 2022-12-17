SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

S6 Ep. 11 - Oner Coarse Meal/gary In Love

Mr. Krabs finds out that Plankton's afraid of whales. Gary falls for a snail named Mary.

S6 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job

S6 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains

SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.

S6 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand

SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.

S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'

There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.

S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card

Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn't the one who's going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.

S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton

King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.

S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns

Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.

Season 6