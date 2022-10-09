SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S7 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 10 - A Day Without Tears/summer Job

Squidward bets SpongeBob he can't go a day without crying. Mrs. Puff has to work through her summer break at the Krusty Krab.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 9 - Back To The Past/the Bad Guy Club For Villains

SpongeBob and Patrick go back in time to see the young Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Later, SpongeBob and Patrick watch their heroes fight bad guys in a classic Mermaidman and Barnacleboy episode.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - Spongebob's Last Stand

SpongeBob and Patrick protest the construction of a highway that would destroy Jellyfish Fields.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 7 - The Curse Of Bikini Bottom/squidward In Clarinetland

SpongeBob and Patrick disturb the Flying Dutchman's slumber and he turns them into ghosts. Later, Squidward and SpongeBob have to share a locker.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - Yours, Mine And Mine/kracked Krabs

SpongeBob and Patrick buy a toy and have to learn to share it. SpongeBob goes with Mr. Krabs to the Cheapest Crab Convention.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary

Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Greasy Buffoons/ Model Sponge

Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

Season 6