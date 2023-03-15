SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 9

Episodes
S6 Ep. 9 - Boating Buddies / The Krabby Kronicle
Attempting to get away from SpongeBob, Squidward drives off in his boat as fast as he can, but he is pulled over and ordered to go to boating school. Mr. Krabs decides to go into the tabloid business.
S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The
It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.
S6 Ep. 7 - Giant Squidward / No Nose Knows
Squidward gets spritzed with plant growth spray, he becomes monstrously huge. When Patrick realises that he is the only one out of his friends without a nose, he decides he needs to get a nose too.
S6 Ep. 24 - Truth Or Square Part 2
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.
S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached
Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 5 - The Splinter / Slide Whistle Stooges
While working at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob accidentally gets a splinter. SpongeBob and Patrick are having fun with their new slide whistles, and, of course, it's driving Squidward crazy.