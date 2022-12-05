SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 8

Episodes
S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The
It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.
S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary
Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.
S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked
A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.
S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job
Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.
S6 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer
Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.
S6 Ep. 20 - No Hat For Pat / Toy Store Of Doom
Patrick is sick of all of his friends not being able to play with him because they have to put on their Krusty Krab hats and go to work. A new toy store has opened up in Bikini Bottom!
S6 Ep. 19 - Gullible Pants / Overbooked
SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.