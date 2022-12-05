SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 8
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The

It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary

Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked

A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Somenone's In The Kitchen With Sandy/the Inside Job

Plankton steals Sandy's fur to disguise himself as Sandy and get the Krabby Patty formula. Plankton goes inside SpongeBob's head to get the Krabby Patty formula.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - Growth Spout/stuck In The Wringer

Mr. Krabs tries to find enough food to feed Pearl as she goes through her growth spurt and later, after showering, SpongeBob gets stuck in his wringer.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - No Hat For Pat / Toy Store Of Doom

Patrick is sick of all of his friends not being able to play with him because they have to put on their Krusty Krab hats and go to work. A new toy store has opened up in Bikini Bottom!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Gullible Pants / Overbooked

SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 1 - Tentacle-Vision/i Heart Dancing

Squidward becomes the star of his own TV show and Squidward tries to sabotage SpongeBob's big dance audition.

Season 6