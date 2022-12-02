SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 7

Episodes
S6 Ep. 7 - Giant Squidward / No Nose Knows
Squidward gets spritzed with plant growth spray, he becomes monstrously huge. When Patrick realises that he is the only one out of his friends without a nose, he decides he needs to get a nose too.
S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached
Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 5 - The Splinter / Slide Whistle Stooges
While working at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob accidentally gets a splinter. SpongeBob and Patrick are having fun with their new slide whistles, and, of course, it's driving Squidward crazy.
S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone
When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!
S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony
Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.
S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload
SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.
S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward
SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.