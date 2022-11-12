SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 7

Episodes
S6 Ep. 8 - The Patty Caper / Plankton's Regular, The
It's time to restock the Krabby Patty ingredient and it is SpongeBob's duty to make sure the ingredient is delivered safely. Plankton has a customer who eats at the Chum Bucket every day.
S6 Ep. 7 - Giant Squidward / No Nose Knows
Squidward gets spritzed with plant growth spray, he becomes monstrously huge. When Patrick realises that he is the only one out of his friends without a nose, he decides he needs to get a nose too.
S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached
Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 5 - The Splinter / Slide Whistle Stooges
While working at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob accidentally gets a splinter. SpongeBob and Patrick are having fun with their new slide whistles, and, of course, it's driving Squidward crazy.
S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone
When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!