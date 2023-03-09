SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 5
G | Kids

While working at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob accidentally gets a splinter. SpongeBob and Patrick are having fun with their new slide whistles, and, of course, it's driving Squidward crazy.

Episodes
image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 5 - The Splinter / Slide Whistle Stooges

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone

When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony

Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice

When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - No Hat For Pat / Toy Store Of Doom

Patrick is sick of all of his friends not being able to play with him because they have to put on their Krusty Krab hats and go to work. A new toy store has opened up in Bikini Bottom!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Gullible Pants / Overbooked

SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload

SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward

SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.

Season 6