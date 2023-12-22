SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 4
G | Kids

When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!

S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached

Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.

S6 Ep. 5 - The Splinter / Slide Whistle Stooges

While working at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob accidentally gets a splinter. SpongeBob and Patrick are having fun with their new slide whistles, and, of course, it's driving Squidward crazy.

S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony

Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.

S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice

When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.

S6 Ep. 1 - House Fancy / Krabby Road

When Squidward sees Squilliam on a TV show about fancy homes, Squidward becomes infuriated and tries to outdo him. Later, SpongeBob mistakenly thinks that Plankton is starting a band.

Season 6