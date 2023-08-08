SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 4

Episodes
S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone
When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!
S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony
Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.
S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice
When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.