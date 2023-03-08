SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 4

Episodes
S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone
When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!
S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony
Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.
S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice
When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.
S6 Ep. 20 - No Hat For Pat / Toy Store Of Doom
Patrick is sick of all of his friends not being able to play with him because they have to put on their Krusty Krab hats and go to work. A new toy store has opened up in Bikini Bottom!
S6 Ep. 19 - Gullible Pants / Overbooked
SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.
S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload
SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.
S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward
SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.