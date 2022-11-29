SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 4

Episodes
S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone
When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!
S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony
Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.
S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload
SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.
S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward
SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.
S6 Ep. 16 - Squid's Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants
SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.
S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge
Mr. Krab's granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!
S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice
When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.