SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.

S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone

When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!

S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony

S6 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry

Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.

S6 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid

A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward's best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.

Season 6