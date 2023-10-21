SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 25

Episodes
S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton
King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.
S6 Ep. 25 - Pineapple Fever / Chum Caverns
Squidward gets stuck indoors with SpongeBob and Patrick during a storm. Plankton creates an underground restaurant that threatens to put the Krusty Krab out of business.
S6 Ep. 23 - Truth Or Square
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.
S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary
Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.