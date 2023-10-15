SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 24
G | Kids

It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 24 - Truth Or Square Part 2

It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S6 Ep. 23 - Truth Or Square

It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary

Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked

A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.

Season 6