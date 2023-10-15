SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 24

Episodes
S6 Ep. 24 - Truth Or Square Part 2
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.
S6 Ep. 23 - Truth Or Square
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.
S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary
Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.