SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 24

Episodes
S6 Ep. 24 - Truth Or Square Part 2
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.
S6 Ep. 23 - Truth Or Square
It's the anniversary of the Krusty Krab! Mr. Krabs calls everyone over early to prepare for the big night. However, a mishap causes the team to get stuck in Krab's freezer.
S6 Ep. 5 - Keep Bikini Bottom Beautiful/a Pal For Gary
Squidward cleans up the city of Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob. Later, SpongeBob brings Gary a pet that terrorises him.
S6 Ep. 4 - Greasy Buffoons/ Model Sponge
Mr. Krabs and Plankton woo customers with greasy entrees. SpongeBob tries a career at being a model in a kitchen sponge commercial.
S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys
SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It's the day of Squidward's lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men's Choir.
S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE
SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.
S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary
Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.