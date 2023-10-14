SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary

Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked

A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.

Season 6