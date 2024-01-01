SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 20

Episodes
S6 Ep. 22 - Chum Bucket Supreme / Single Cell Anniversary
Plankton hires Patrick to create advertising slogans for the Chum Bucket. SpongeBob helps Plankton find the perfect anniversary gift for Karen.
S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked
A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.
S6 Ep. 20 - No Hat For Pat / Toy Store Of Doom
Patrick is sick of all of his friends not being able to play with him because they have to put on their Krusty Krab hats and go to work. A new toy store has opened up in Bikini Bottom!
S6 Ep. 19 - Gullible Pants / Overbooked
SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.
S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload
SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.
S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward
SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.
S6 Ep. 16 - Squid's Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants
SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.