SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 2
When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry

Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid

A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward's best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 14 - The Monster Who Came To Bikini Bottom/welcome To The Bikini Bottom Triangle

A monster terrorises Bikini Bottom until Patrick befriends the huge creature. SpongeBob and all the Bikini Bottom citizens disappear to an underwater resort.

Season 6