SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 2

Episodes
S6 Ep. 2 - Penny Foolish / Nautical Novice
When Mr. Krabs sees SpongeBob pick something up off the street, he begins to obsess over the idea that SpongeBob found a penny. Later, SpongeBob's boating school class is going on a field trip.
S6 Ep. 1 - House Fancy / Krabby Road
When Squidward sees Squilliam on a TV show about fancy homes, Squidward becomes infuriated and tries to outdo him. Later, SpongeBob mistakenly thinks that Plankton is starting a band.
S6 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa
Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.
S6 Ep. 23 - You Don't Know Sponge/tunnel Of Glove
SpongeBob and Patrick take a friendship test. Later, Pearl is embarrassed when she must sit next to SpongeBob in the Tunnel of Glove.
S6 Ep. 22 - The Masterpiece/whelk Attack
Squidward sculpts a statue of Mr. Krabs for The Krusty Krab. Giant sea whelks terrorise the folks of Bikini Bottom.
S6 Ep. 21 - Hide And Then What Happens?/shellback Shenanigans
SpongeBob and Patrick play Hide N' Seek and SpongeBob searches the world for Patrick.
S6 Ep. 20 - The Abrasive Side/earworm
SpongeBob can never say "no" to anyone, so he orders a product called the "abrasive side". Meanwhile, SpongeBob gets a song stuck in his head.