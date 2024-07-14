SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 19

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Gullible Pants / Overbooked

22 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - The Clash Of Triton

King Neptune is celebrating his birthday at the Krusty Krab, and SpongeBob wants to make sure all his friends and family are there, including his son, Triton.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 10 - The Slumber Party / Grooming Gary

Pearl's getting ready for her slumber party, but Mr. Krabs' meddling in the party preparations is getting out of control. SpongeBob decides to enter Gary in a pet show.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached

Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 21 - Sand Castles In The Sand / Shell Shocked

A friendly day of building sand castles soon turns into war. Spongebob breaks Gary's shell and tries to get him a new one at Angry Jack's Shell Imporium.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone

When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!

23 mins

S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE

SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.

Season 6