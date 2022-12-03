SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 19
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 20 - No Hat For Pat / Toy Store Of Doom

Patrick is sick of all of his friends not being able to play with him because they have to put on their Krusty Krab hats and go to work. A new toy store has opened up in Bikini Bottom!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 19 - Gullible Pants / Overbooked

SpongeBob is left in charge of the Krusty Krab while Mr. Krabs steps out for 15 minutes. SpongeBob's got a full day, and he's determined to do everything he's scheduled to do.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 1 - Tentacle-Vision/i Heart Dancing

Squidward becomes the star of his own TV show and Squidward tries to sabotage SpongeBob's big dance audition.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 7 - Giant Squidward / No Nose Knows

Squidward gets spritzed with plant growth spray, he becomes monstrously huge. When Patrick realises that he is the only one out of his friends without a nose, he decides he needs to get a nose too.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 6 - A Life In A Day / Sun Bleached

Everyone is in awe of Larry the Lobster's daredevil ways, especially SpongeBob and Patrick. Later, everybody who's anybody is going to a big party in Bikini Bottom.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 5 - The Splinter / Slide Whistle Stooges

While working at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob accidentally gets a splinter. SpongeBob and Patrick are having fun with their new slide whistles, and, of course, it's driving Squidward crazy.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 4 - Not Normal / Gone

When Squidward points out to SpongeBob that he's not normal, SpongeBob makes it his mission to become normal. SpongeBob wakes up one morning to find that everyone in Bikini Bottom is gone - even Gary!

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 3 - Spongicus / Suction Cup Symphony

Plankton has demolished the Chum Bucket! In its place, he has built a Roman coliseum. The Bikini Bottom Symphony is accepting submissions for their contest, and Squidward is determined to win.

Season 6