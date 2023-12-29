SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 18
G | Kids

SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload

22 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward

SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 16 - Squid's Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants

SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge

Mr. Krab's granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!

22 mins

S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'

There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card

Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn't the one who's going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.

22 mins

S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys

SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It's the day of Squidward's lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men's Choir.

23 mins

S6 Ep. 11 - Spongebob Squarepants Vs. The Big ONE

SpongeBob and his friends are swept away by a giant wave and find themselves stranded on a remote island. To get back to Bikini Bottom, they need to learn how to surf.

Season 6