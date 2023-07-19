SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 18

Episodes
S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload
SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.
S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward
SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.
S6 Ep. 16 - Squid's Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants
SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.
S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge
Mr. Krab's granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!
S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'
There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.
S6 Ep. 13 - Krusty Krushers / The Card
Mr. Krabs hatches up another scheme: professional wrestling! But Mr. Krabs isn't the one who's going to wrestle. New trading cards are on sale, and Bob is determined to get the rare talking card.
S6 Ep. 12 - Porous Pockets / Choir Boys
SpongeBob suddenly becomes the richest citizen of Bikini Bottom, he finds himself surrounded by lots of new friends. It's the day of Squidward's lead solo audition with the Bikini Bottom Men's Choir.