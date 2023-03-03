SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 18

Episodes
S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload
SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.
S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward
SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.
S6 Ep. 16 - Squid's Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants
SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.
S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge
Mr. Krab's granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!
S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'
There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.
S6 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry
Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.
S6 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid
A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward’s best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.