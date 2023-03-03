SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants - S6 Ep. 18
SpongeBob adopts a stray worm, and to his surprise, the worm gives birth to some worm babies overnight. Plankton is sick of Karen's criticisms, so he decides to replace her.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 18 - Pet Or Pests / Komputer Overload

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 17 - Shuffleboarding / Professor Squidward

SpongeBob and Patrick get carried away when they fill in for Mermaidman and Barnacleboy. Squidward poses as the teacher at a prestigious music school.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 16 - Squid's Visit / To Squarepants Or Not To Squarepants

SpongeBob wants to have Squidward visit him at home. Spongebob's pants have shrunk in the dryer, so he buys some new, round pants, but no one recognises him.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 15 - Grandpappy The Pirate / Cephalopod Lodge

Mr. Krab's granddad is coming to town, but instead of being excited, Mr. Krabs is nervous. SpongeBob finds out that Squidward is a member of a secret society, SpongeBob decides he wants to join, too!

S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'

S6 Ep. 14 - Dear Vikings / Ditchin'

There's a Viking-themed promotion at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob writes to some Vikings. Mermaidman and Barnacleboy are having a book signing, but SpongeBob can't go because he has boating school.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 26 - Big Sister Sam/perfect Chemistry

Patrick's big sister Samantha comes for a visit. Sandy and Plankton bond over their shared love.

image-placeholder22 mins

S6 Ep. 25 - New Fish In Town/love That Squid

A new neighbor moves in and becomes Squidward’s best friend. SpongeBob helps Squidward prepare for a date.

image-placeholder23 mins

S6 Ep. 24 - Krusty Dogs/the Wreck Of The Mauna Loa

Mr. Krabs decides to start selling hot dogs instead of Krabby Patties. SpongeBob and Patrick discover a lost ship.

